Bryan Keith Signs With AEW

Feb 3, 2024 - by Matt Boone

“The Bounty Hunter” is now “#AllElite.”

Following his impressive outing in a losing performance against AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston in a Proving Ground match on this week’s AEW Collision, Bryan Keith was interviewed in the ring by Tony Schiavone.

Schiavone informed the home state man that he is now officially “#AllElite.” The official graphic flashed on the big screen as Keith got emotional upon learning of the news. Kingston hugged him and Bryan Danielson also came out to congratulate him before his match on the show.

Check out the official announcement below.

