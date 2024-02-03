Bryan Keith Signs With AEW

“The Bounty Hunter” is now “#AllElite.”

Following his impressive outing in a losing performance against AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston in a Proving Ground match on this week’s AEW Collision, Bryan Keith was interviewed in the ring by Tony Schiavone.

Schiavone informed the home state man that he is now officially “#AllElite.” The official graphic flashed on the big screen as Keith got emotional upon learning of the news. Kingston hugged him and Bryan Danielson also came out to congratulate him before his match on the show.

Check out the official announcement below.

Welcome to the team.

'The Bounty Hunter' Bryan Keith is ALL ELITE! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bountykeith pic.twitter.com/YZbtCCXVhL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024

He fought an amazing battle tonight on #AEWCollision, and now it's official:@bountykeith is All Elite! Congratulations BK! pic.twitter.com/MrmespFNKo — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 4, 2024

