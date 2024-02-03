AEW Collision

February 3rd 2024

Live From: Edinburg, TX

Commentators:

Proving Ground Match for a future AEW Continental Crown Championship

AEW Continental Champion: Eddie Kingston Vs “Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith

Tie up in the middle of the ring, Eddie pushes Keith to the ropes, reversed and chop by Keith, tie up against the rope, and side head lock and running shoulder tackle by Keith then one by Eddie Kingston, Kingston with a takedown of Keith, Keith with headbutts to Kingston, knee to face of Keith, Kingston goes for a suplex, Kingston blocks suplex and then a chop and Keith fires back, Kingston with chops to Keith, low kick to Kingston and kick to Kingston drops him to the mat, reverse heel kick by Keith for a one count. Kingston goes to the outside and then he pulls Keith to the outside but Keith reverses it sending Kingston into the security wall. Keith sends Kingston back in the ring and then a knee to Kingston, Kingston with chops,

Eddie goes for a half and half and blocked by Keith, Kingston sends Keith into the turnbuckle and then chops and slaps to Keith in the corner, Kingston with kicks to Keith in the corner, Kingston and Keith exchange chops, back elbow by Kingston, Kingston sent to the outside, Kingston tries to reenter the ring and met with a boot, then a rolling cannon ball on the outside, power komigiri by Keith followed by a running senton in the corner, for a two count, exploder suplex by Kingston on Keith, then one on Kingston by Keith, radar bomb by Keith for a two count, Kingston with a spinning back fist, and then a saito suplex for a two count by Kingston. clothesline by Kingston in the corner, then machine gun chops in the corner, Keith goes for a middle rope takedown but blocked, sleeper attempt, then a DDT by Kingston for a two count. Keith with chops to Kingston and then reverse back chop drops Keith to the mat.

Winner via Pinfall AEW Continental Champion: Eddie Kingston

Tony Schiavone enters the ring, and says what a match, Kingston says speak with Keith and Tony informs Bryan Keith as of today here in Texas he is All Elite. Music of Bryan Danielson hits and he comes out and enters the ring and raises the arm of Bryan Keith.

Singles Match

“American Dragon” Bryan Danielson Vs Hechicero

Tie up in the ring, knuckle lock and knees, leg lock attempt by Danielson, Hechicero with chops to block it, rollup countered, double leg pickup by Heichero, Danielson with a bow and arrow surfboard but Heichero escapes, Hechicero with a rolling surfboard, leg nelson escape by Danielson, Danielson with kicks in the corner, Danielson goes for a hurricanrana but Hechicero blocks it and takes down Danielson for a two count. guillotine leg drop takedown by Hechicero. Danielson with chops on Heichero reversed and a straight kick to Danielson,

Heichero with punches to Danielson. punches to Danielson, discus lariat to Danielson in the corner, Danielson with punches to the corner but Heichero takes him down, dragon screw leg whip by Heichero. headbutts to Danielson, Double Shotgun dropkick, jumping knee strike by Heichero in the corner, both men on the top rope with headbutt takes down Heichero but is caught in a armbar and then a rolling pinfall for a two count. uppercut by Danielson, rear naked choke in the rope then sends Danielson to the outside, then a taupe dive by Heichero over the top rope. Danielson comes in and running kick then a Labelle Lock escaped by Hechicero and then Hechicero ties up Danielson but Danielson gets to the rope. Kicks to the chest of Hechicero, Spinning hammerlock into a backbreaker by Hechicero, Danielson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Counter pins and then a rollup by Danielson for the win.

Winner via Pinfall “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.

After the match Hechicero attacks Bryan Danielson till Claudio Castagnoli makes the save.

Backstage: Lexy Nair interviews Daniel Garcia and FTR about continuing to team together, Cash says it is a good idea having him on our side, Dax says we didn’t make the Tag Team rankings but we make the Trios rankings.

1-on-2 Handicap Match

FTW Champion: Hook Vs The Outrunners.

Hook with a suplex to Turbo, armdrag to Turbo, thumb to the eye of Hook, Truth and Turbo with a double team on Hook, Truth goes for a suplex but blocked by Hook, double suplex on HOOK by the Outrunners but rises right up and double clothesline on both, T-bar suplex by Hook on Turbo, overhead exploder takedown and then a sleeper takes out Truth and side drop driver for the win.

Winner via Pinfall HOOK

Commercial break

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and brings out Mark Briscoe, Mark says if FTR need me I will step up, It is great to be here in Texas, Mark talks about Tony Schiavone talking to great wrestlers like Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and now me in the ring in Texas. I came out to my friends FTR and Daniel Garcia, I was attacked by House of Black on the stage and left for dead, but FTR and Daniel Garcia and Mark Briscoe had their arms raised, been a hard year in my life and now I am flying solo, you knock me down I get up, shoot me then make sure I am dead, lights go out and we see House of Black on the screen and says he likes magic and likes seeing you being eradicated from wrestling history, lights go back on and Mark Briscoe is looking round.

We see video featuring Adam Copeland’s Cope Open.

Women’s Singles Match

“Professor” Sereena Deeb Vs Queen Aminata

Deeb with a lockup and hammerlock, leg whip takedown, tie up in the ring, surfboard see-saw on Aminata, leg kick by Deeb, single leg Boston Crab, snap suplex by Aminata takes down Deeb. lariat takes down Deeb, Aminata with an armbar on Deeb, chop takes down Deeb, chop to Queen Aminata, snap suplex by Aminata and then another for a 1 count, knuckle lock by Aminata, spinning arm takedown by Deeb, lariat blocks and running shoulder takes down Aminata, discus forearm drops Aminata, Deeb with a guillotine choke on the middle rope, swinging neckbreaker drops Aminata for a two. Deeb with a side headlock, blocked and reverses and a backslide by Deeb for a two count, headbutt by Aminata to Deeb, running hip attack, running knee missed in the corner, Deeb with a Figure 4 around the ring post, Deep Tox bomb blocked by Aminata and then a spinning punch and Sereena Deeb hooks Serenity Lock for the win.

Winner via Submission: Sereena Deeb

Commercial break.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and introduces #1 Contender for AEW World Championship Swerve Strickland w/Prince Nana. Tony says you face Hangman Adam Page on Wednesday with winner faces Samoa Joe at AEW Revolution, Swerve says February is Black History Month, people paved me being here, people like Ron Simmons, Kofi Kingston, ROH Women’s Champion Athena and soon we add another name – whose house Swerve’s House. Tony asks Nana about the fact Swerve can’t win without the help of The Mogul Embassy, Swerve says he wins on Wednesday and then wins at Revolution, Nana says we are a family and this Wednesday no interference (Nana looks surprised).

Women’s Singles Match

Red Velvet Vs Vertvixen

Tie up in the ring, side head lock by Velvet drops Vertvixen, then a suplex and powerbomb takedown by Vertvixen for a two, kick to the face of Velvet in the corner, punches and chops exchanged, drop toe hold sends Vertvixen into the ropes, knee to back of Vertvixen, Stir Up Driver for the win by Red Velvet.

Winner via Pinfall Red Velvet

Commercial break

Main Event: Trios Tag Team Match

FTR – Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler and Daniel Garcia Vs AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage and The Patriarchy – Killswitch and Nick Wayne

Wayne and Dax start match, Wayne with headscissor take down of Dax Harwood, Christian tagged in, Christian sends Dax into the corner then a suplex and rollup for a two by Dax, Wayne tagged back in and Wayne slaps Dax, Wayne says slap me but Dax tags in Daniel Garcia who takes down Wayne twice, arm drag and then another and low block on Garcia for a two count. Wayne slaps Garcia and then mocks Garcia dancing, Garcia sends Wayne to the outside then sends Christian to the outside, Garcia and FTR dance in the ring.

Sledgehammer blow to Garcia by Wayne, Killswitch tagged in and picks up Garcia and drops him and tags in Nick Wayne who does a dive over the top rope for a two count, Christian tagged in and kicks to Christian till a poke to the eye of Garcia, Killswitch tagged back in and then big kick to Garcia, then Christian tagged in and he puts Garcia in the rope and then stands on him, rear chin lock by Cage on Garcia, behind the referees back Killswitch and Wayne choke Garcia, Christian missed a splash of the top rope. Wheeler tagged in as is Nick Wayne, Manhattan Drop on Christian Cage, Wheeler with a backslide on Wayne for a two, then Killswitch goes for a double chokeslam on FTR but stopped and then a Code Red on Dax Harwood for a two count. Wayne climbs to the top rope and Dax Harwood follows him up and drops him with a suplex, Harwood goes for a suplex but a chokeslam by Killswitch on Harwood then Wayne in for a two count.

Christian tagged in and neckbreaker on Dax, Christian chokes Dax on the bottom rope, Wayne tagged in and hangs Dax on the bottom rope. Killswitch tagged in and kick to Dax, Hammerlock attempt, Christian with a uppercut, Wayne tagged in and takes down Garcia and Wheeler of the apron, Wayne with a suplex for a two count, Dax with a back suplex on Nick Wayne, Christian tagged in and then Dax escapes and sends Killswitch into the ring steps, Christian goes for his hanging DDT but blocked by Dax Harwood, Nick Wayne tagged in and Dax Harwood sends him over and tags in Daniel Garcia, suplex to Nick Wayne, Christian in and is dropped by Wayne, punches by Garcia and Wheeler on Christian and Nick Wayne in the corner, taupe conhero through the rope by Cash Wheeler onto Killswitch, Garcia goes for a submission but thumb to eyes of Garcia by Wayne, running knee on Garcia, Wayne mocks Garcia dancing, then Wayne slaps Garcia and a rollup by Garcia for a two count, swinging neckbreaker on Wayne for a two count, Garcia climbs to the top but Christian sends him into ring post into the Waynes World Cutter by Nick Wayne on Daniel Garcia, but a two count, powerslam on Nick Wayne, Chokeslam on Cash Wheeler, Garcia sends Killswitch into post, Wayne’s World Cutter on Dax Harrwood, Garcia with a rollup on Nick Wayne for the win.

Winners via Pinfall FTR – Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler and Daniel Garcia

Christian Cage stares down Daniel Garcia. FTR and Daniel Garcia look at Christian Cage and dance to end Collision.

