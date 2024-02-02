WWE SmackDown Results 2/2/24

The fallout from WWE Royal Rumble 2024 goes down tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down this evening at 8/7c on FOX live from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

On tap for tonight’s show is Cody Rhodes and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns going face-to-face, the return of WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul, Bayley will make her WrestleMania 40 decision, and some big names are rumored to be in the house for the show.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, February 2, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/2/2024)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena. We then shoot live inside Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. where Corey Graves welcomes us to the show.

Roman Reigns & The Bloodline Have Arrived

We shoot to the backstage area where we see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline walking the hall ways. We then shoot into a lengthy recap video package looking back at this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event.

Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble Winners Arrive

The video package wraps up and then we see a live shot of “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes backstage. The camera angle switches to show Bayley and Damage CTRL also arriving to the building for the show, with Corey Graves reminding us her WrestleMania 40 decision is coming tonight.

WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul Kicks Off The Show

Inside Legacy Arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Logan Paul. Out comes the WWE United States Champion to the ring to kick off this week’s show. As he settles in the ring, play-by-play man Graves introduces his color-commentator, Wade Barrett. The two welcome us to the show.

Paul gets on the mic and the fans boo. He says Alabama sucks and then mentions how he admits he took Kevin Owens lightly, and that “The Prize Fighter” is tougher than he thought. He says Owens inflicted more damage on him than even Floyd Mayweather. He says Owens made him bleed and almost knocked him out, but he still lost.

He continues and mocks CM Punk for not being able to live his WrestleMania dream due to a triceps injury. He mocks others for dealing with knee issues. He says he doesn’t get hurt. He asks when the fans are gonna get it, he’s the best talent on this brittle roster. As he keeps talking trash, the theme for Kevin Owens cuts him off.

Owens says as good as it would be to be U.S. Champion, it was better to get to just beat the hell out of him. He says now that he’s done that and got it out of his system, he’s ready to take that title off of him. Paul says he should have used his one and only opportunity at the title better.

He says the brass knuckles was his plan. He was playing chess and Owens was playing Go-Fish. He gets in the ring and admits he got caught using the brass knucks. He gets in Paul’s face and says he’s gonna take his title. Paul tells him to back up because he stinks.

Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

Owens says he bathed in Prime before he got here. Paul says it must not have been Cherry Freeze, because it’s awesome. Paul tells Owens he needs to get ready for a fight, and he’s gonna go get ready to talk trash about him on commentary. With that said, the theme for Austin Theory hits and out he comes accompanied by Grayson Waller.

As he heads to the ring, Paul settles in on guest commentary. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, the commentators hype the face to face confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes tonight.

We see Paul sitting comfortably next to Graves and Barrett as the bell sounds to start off Owens and Theory in the ring. Owens takes Theory down and controls him with a head lock as Paul laughs off Barrett’s accusations of him being afraid of Owens.

