WWE SmackDown Next Week To Feature Big Announcement, Title Eliminator

Next week’s WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be a good one.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a big match and segment was announced for next week’s show.

The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show next Friday night will feature SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis making the announcement on who will challenge Logan Paul next for the U.S. Championship.

Additionally, the winner of a Fatal-4-Way match on Monday’s RAW will head to SmackDown to face off against Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne to determine The Judgment Day’s title challengers for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

