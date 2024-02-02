WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals What He Thinks Should Have Been WrestleMania 35 Main Event

WrestleMania 35 is memorable for a lot of reasons.

Among them is the fact that it marked the first time women headlined WWE’s show on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

During a recent episode of his Foley Is Pod program, WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair serving as the main event for WrestleMania 35, and how it should have been a singles bout between Rousey and Lynch.

“This is no disrespect to Charlotte, Charlotte’s generational talent. But I thought, for example, the women’s match should have been Becky and Ronda, a handful of years ago, I thought that was the match that people wanted to see.”

Check out the complete episode of the show where he talks more about this topic at Patreon.com. H/T to ITRWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

