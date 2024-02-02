WWE Changes Start-Time For WrestleMania XL

The start-time for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” will be different than in past years.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that WrestleMania 40 will have a different start time than the past couple of years.

According to the report, this year’s two-night WrestleMania XL special event will begin with the main card at 7/6c and the Kickoff Show expected to be a two-hour pre-show starting at 5/4c.

“Source states WWE has made the decision to change the WrestleMania start time,” the report stated. “The main card will now begin at 7pm EST, presumably with a kickoff show starting at 5pm EST. This will be for both nights of WrestleMania.”

Make sure to join us here this April for live WrestleMania 40 results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.

