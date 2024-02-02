Vince McMahon Being Investigated By Federal Prosecutors Over Sex Trafficking Allegations

The Wall Street Journal is back with another big update in the Vince McMahon sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations story.

According to a new article published by the media outlet, prosecutors in New York are currently investigating the situation, and have contacted women who have accused the former WWE CEO.

Last year, McMahon’s phone was searched, leading to him being issued a subpoena about allegations of “rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination.”

The grand jury subpoena specifically mentions Janel Grant and at least four other women who reached settlement agreements with McMahon regarding sexual misconduct. The prosecutors have also interviewed each woman.

Per the report:

“The other women named in the grand jury subpoena include a WWE contractor whom McMahon allegedly sent unsolicited nude photos and sexually harassed; a former WWE wrestler who said McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex; former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who publicly accused McMahon of raping her; a spa manager who said McMahon assaulted her at a Southern California resort; and a former WWE employee who alleged the head of talent relations at the company at the time, John Laurinaitis, demoted her after she broke off an affair with him.”

For more on this story, visit WSJ.com.

