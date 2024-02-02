Triple H Reacts To Hulu Launch Of “Love & WWE” With Bianca Belair, Montez Ford

Feb 2, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is excited for two of his WWE Superstars.

Today marked the launch of the first season of the new reality show, “Love & WWE” on Hulu, which features a special behind-the-scenes and real-life look at WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford of The Street Profits.

Upon the launch of the first season of the show, “The Game” took to X to comment on its’ release.

“Excited for you to see the Bianca Belair and Montez Ford that all of us at WWE are so fortunate to know behind the scenes,” he wrote. “Not only are they incredible athletes and bonafide Superstars, but they’re also two of the best human beings you’ll meet.”

He continued, “See for yourself… Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez is now streaming on Hulu.”

