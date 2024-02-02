Trios Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

A big Trios match has been announced for next week’s AEW Rampage.

During this week’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT Friday night late night program, Renee Paquette spoke with Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero in a backstage segment.

They were confronted by The Undisputed Kingdom, which led to the two groups agreeing on a match for next week’s show, which will feature Roderick Strong, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett taking on Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta.

