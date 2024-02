Who sold the most merchandise for All Elite Wrestling in the month of January?

Let’s find out!

Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics is reporting the following top ten merchandise movers for AEW in the month of January 2024:

1. AEW

2. Sting

3. Swerve Strickland

4. Danhausen

5. Bullet Club Gold

6. Mark & Jay Briscoe

7. Adam Cole

8. Eddie Kingston

9. Adam Copeland

10. Blackpool Combat Club

