Spoiler On WWE Legend Expected For Tonight’s SmackDown

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been spotted near the location of tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s post-Royal Rumble episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the new TKO board member has been spotted at a gym in the Birmingham, Alabama area, where tonight’s blue brand show will be taking place.

PWInsider.com has subsequently confirmed that The Rock will be appearing on tonight’s show.

The Rock has been spotted at a gym in Birmingham, where SmackDown takes place tonight. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/4BrsZdBxUr — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) February 2, 2024

