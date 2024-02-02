Spoiler On WWE Legend Expected For Tonight’s SmackDown

Feb 2, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been spotted near the location of tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s post-Royal Rumble episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the new TKO board member has been spotted at a gym in the Birmingham, Alabama area, where tonight’s blue brand show will be taking place.

PWInsider.com has subsequently confirmed that The Rock will be appearing on tonight’s show.

