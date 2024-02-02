Rikishi: Who Is Going To Sign Jacob Fatu – WWE Or AEW?

Jacob Fatu is available for hire!

The Bloodline relative and frequent star in MLW, a former heavyweight champion for the promotion, has officially entered the free agent market in the pro wrestling business.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Rikishi took to social media to comment on the exciting news on Friday.

“Jacob Fatu, if you know then you know, has been The Baddest Talented Indy worker on the scene,” he wrote. “It’s TIME!”

He continued, “Who will sign him WWE or AEW?? He’s been READY. #LetTheWolfEAT.”

