Rhea Ripley open to defending the WWE Women’s title inside the Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley isn’t afraid of multiple opponents or some hard steel. In fact, she welcomes it.

The WWE women’s champion spoke about the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event from her home-country of Australia during a recent interview on the NotSam podcast. Ripley states that the WWE Universe should expect some brutality from her at the event.

Dominant. Brutal. I’m expecting this to pretty much be like my Australian WrestleMania. I’m very excited for it.

The champ was then asked how she would feel if she had to put her title on the line inside the Elimination Chamber matchup. Mami admits she would be all for it.

I’d be down for it. I’ve done it before. Let’s be honest here. I love a bit of brutality. Give me some steel. Give me some weapons. Give me some pods. I don’t care. I love all that stuff. I live for this.

