Multiple Former WWE NXT Stars Expected At Tonight’s SmackDown (Spoiler)

Tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature some familiar faces to WWE NXT fans.

As we previously reported, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Bron Breakker are expected on the two-hour blue brand program on FOX this evening.

In an update, PWInsider.com is reporting that former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is also expected at the taping tonight.

Whether or not she works a dark match before or after the event, or appears on camera in some form or fashion remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

