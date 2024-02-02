Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez now streaming on Hulu

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez is now streaming on Hulu with all eight episodes available for binge watching.

The reality show takes a look at the personal lives of the husband-and-wife team of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford as they juggle personal time and being on the road for WWE.

The show looks back at Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s wild Road to WrestleMania, as Montez continued his ascent and Bianca fought to stay on top. With the support of their tight-knit group of friends, family and fellow WWE Superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manage to pull off the impossible.

A Hulu subscription is required.

