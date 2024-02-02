Jordynne Grace Wants To Represent TNA In WWE Again

Jordynne Grace got a taste of the WWE Universe.

And now she wants more.

The TNA Knockouts Champion recently spoke with Fightful Wrestling for an interview, during which she spoke about her goal of becoming the longest-reigning TNA Knockouts Champion of all-time, and how she wants to represent TNA in WWE once again.

“I would love to be the longest reigning Knockouts (champion) of all time,” she said. “That would be an incredible honor.”

Grace continued, “Another thing that has just come within the past week, I just want to get more eyes on the product. I want people to see what we’re really all about and if a relationship with WWE is going to help us do that, I would love to represent TNA more on WWE.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

