Jesse Ventura Comments On Passing Of Carl Weathers

Feb 2, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Carl Weathers, the actor best known as Apollo Creed in the Rocky movie franchise, passed away on Friday.

Commenting on the unfortunate news was a friend and former co-worker of Weathers’, pro wrestling star Jesse Ventura.

The wrestling legend and former Minnesota Governor took to X on Friday to comment on the passing of Weathers, an actor he worked with on the film “Predator.”

“We lost an icon,” he wrote. “Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend.”

Ventura continued, “All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years. Thank you, Carl.”

