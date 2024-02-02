Jesse Ventura Comments On Passing Of Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers, the actor best known as Apollo Creed in the Rocky movie franchise, passed away on Friday.

Commenting on the unfortunate news was a friend and former co-worker of Weathers’, pro wrestling star Jesse Ventura.

The wrestling legend and former Minnesota Governor took to X on Friday to comment on the passing of Weathers, an actor he worked with on the film “Predator.”

“We lost an icon,” he wrote. “Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend.”

Ventura continued, “All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years. Thank you, Carl.”

