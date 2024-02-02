GUNTHER I-C Title Celebration Announced For RAW, Updated Lineup

Get ready to celebrate “The Ring General.”

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, an advertisement aired promoting next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

In addition to the previously announced Undisputed WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Championship tilt between current title-holders The Kabuki Warriors and former champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, a big segment was confirmed.

It was announced that Imperium leader GUNTHER, the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, will celebrate 600 days with the title on Monday’s Raw.

Make sure to join us here every week for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.

