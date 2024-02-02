Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Differences In TNA Wrestling & AEW

What are some of the differences Deonna Purrazzo has noticed from her time in TNA Wrestling compared to her current run in All Elite Wrestling?

Let’s find out from “The Virtuosa” herself!

The women’s wrestling veteran appeared as a guest on AEW Unrestricted, the official podcast for AEW, and spoke about some of the differences she has noticed from her run in TNA to her current time in AEW.

“I really just think it’s been the scale of the company,” she said. “IMPACT was IMPACT when I was there, it’s officially TNA now. I don’t want to say it’s a skeleton crew, but it is. Everyone has multiple jobs, we’re in smaller venues, there are smaller crowds.”

She continued, “If I need to fix my travel, there’s one person that does that. If I need comp tickets for my family, there’s one person that does that and I think adjusting to not knowing who is what department and who to go to for whatever question I have, and just the scale of production here in AEW is such a difference for me.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

