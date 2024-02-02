Cody Wants Wants Part 2 To His “Becoming Cody Rhodes” Documentary

Cody Rhodes liked his “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes” documentary on Peacock.

So much so, he’d like to do it again.

During a recent interview with Uproxx, the winner of the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match spoke about how he would like to see an “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes – Part 2” documentary.

“I’d like to see a Part 2 to the documentary,” he said. “I have expressed that to Nick Kahn. I know he’s got big documentaries and other stuff on the table that are happening, especially with the Netflix deal and all that.”

He continued, “I’d like to see a Part 2 only because of how sour the finish of Part 1 is. It’s real life. It is what it is. But I’d like people to know that if they believed, hopefully it was for a good reason.”

Check out the complete interview at Uproxx.com.

