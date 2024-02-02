Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns Going Face To Face On SmackDown

A new segment has been announced for tonight’s WWE on FOX blue brand program.

Ahead of the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the company has announced that Men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be going face-to-face on tonight’s show.

Previously announced for the show is the return of WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul, as well as Bayley’s WrestleMania 40 decision.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

