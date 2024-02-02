Al Snow Thinks He Knows Why WWE Made Him Tough Enough Head Trainer

Al Snow is probably best known for being the head trainer on WWE Tough Enough.

The pro wrestling legend who had memorable stints in the original ECW, the WWE Attitude Era, and lengthy runs behind-the-scenes for multiple top promotions in an executive / producer type of role, recently appeared as a guest on the Developmentally Speaking podcast.

During the in-depth discussion, Al Snow said he thinks WWE picked him to be the head trainer for their WWE Tough Enough reality show because he had just recently opened his own pro wrestling school a few years prior.

“I think that was why Jim Ross had [spoken] to Kevin Dunn, and they came and approached me about the opportunity with ‘Tough Enough,’” Snow said. “I enjoyed it at the time, but [training] was never a definitive goal or direction.”

Snow continued, “It wasn’t until I started getting a little older that I [realized] the one definitive legacy I would leave behind in the wrestling business is all the people that I trained.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.

