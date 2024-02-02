AEW Expected To Sell Out This Week’s Collision In Edinburg

Wrestle Tix is reporting that All Elite Wrestling has sold 2,653 tickets for Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX.

There are only 249 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 2,902 seats.

On tap for this week’s AEW Collision show on Saturday night is Blackpool Combat Club’s “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson going one-on-one against CMLL star Hechicero, as well as AEW Continental Crown Champion “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston squaring off against “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.

