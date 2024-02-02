1/31/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the January 31st edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 818,000 viewers, a decrease of 2% from the January 24th edition that had 837,000 viewers. It scored a 0.26 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also down from the previous Wednesday’s 0.27. Overall, it finished #3 on cable for the evening.

Dynamite featured Swerve Strickland battling WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam in the main event, as well as Jon Moxley facing off against Jeff Hardy, Chris Jericho facing Kyle Fletcher, and Wardlow battling Komander in singles-action. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

