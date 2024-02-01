Update on Wardlow, and a match announced for AEW Collision

Feb 1, 2024 - by staff

Wardlow says that his knee is okay after his match on AEW Dynamite. The Undisputed Kingdom member faced Komander on this week’s episode and fans worried that he may have hurt his knee, as he was favoring it after he ended the match with a powerbomb to pick up the win.

Wardlow posted to Twitter after the bout, writing:

– Announced for Collision…

