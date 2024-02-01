Top selling WWE t-shirts, Balor/PAC reunited (photo), TNA No Surrender matches announced, more

– The top selling t-shirts on WWE Shop (Feb 1):

1: CM Punk (Return T-Shirt)

2: CM Punk (2011 T-Shirt)

3: CM Punk (Hell Froze Over)

4: Jey Uso (Black Yeet T-Shirt)

5: Randy Orton (Strike First T-Shirt)

6: Rhea Ripley (Mami T-Shirt)

7: Jey Uso (White Yeet T-Shirt)

8: Bray Wyatt (Legacy T-Shirt)

9: Jimmy Uso (No Yeet T-Shirt)

10: Randy Orton (Daddy’s Back T-Shirt)

– AEW’s PAC finally has made an appearance on social media alongside WWE’s Finn Bálor. PAC has been out of action with an undisclosed injury since late July 2023. He is expected to make a return to AEW’s ring soon…

– First match announcement for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8. It will be the team of Minoru Suzuki & Masato Tanaka vs Rina Yamashita & Masha Slamovich.

– Two matches official for TNA NO SURRENDER

— Moose vs Alex Shelley

— Jordynne Grace vs Gisele Shaw

