TNA IMPACT REPORT, 2/1/24

Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are on the call.

Tonight’s Show will cover:

Best of 3 Series, Match 1. The ABC, (World Tag Team Champions) VS The Grizzled Young Vets

Jordynne Grace will address the fans not only the Knockouts World Champion, but fresh off her Royal Rumble showing.

Nic Nemeth VS Trey Miguel

Josh Alexander will be the first guest of Alan Angels Sound Check.

Masha Slamovich VS Jody Threat

Decay will be in action, and we will hear from Frankie Kazarian

Match 1. Trey Miguel (with Zachary Wentz) VS Nic Nemeth

Nemeth dropkicks and lariats Trey to the floor. Wentz distracts Nemeth and Miguel recovers and sneaks in the ring and dives on Nic on the floor. Back in the ring, Trey double stomps the former WWE Champion. Nemeth shoves Trey shoulder first into the post, Trey rakes the eyes and drives Nic into the buckle. He gets a two count off a pin attempt. Nemeth dropkicks Miguel, who was diving off the top rope. Nemeth lands a few lariats, then repeated elbow drops 10 times. Famouser by Nemeth, we get a two count. Trey interferes from the outside. He gets tossed from ringside. Trey kicks Nemeth and then delivers a metoria, but only gets a two count. Nemeth recovers a gloating Trey, superkicks him, and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Nic Nemeth

Post match, Steve Maclin jumps Nemeth on the ramp. He beats Nic back to the ring. Wentz returns and they take turns delivering highspots. The three celebrate after a KIA by Maclin.

Deaner is told Kon backstage that The Design is dead. Kon muscles Deaner around and tells his former boss that he is going to show everyone who the toughest man in TNA is.

Maclin and the Rascalz mock Mike Bailey backstage, but Bailey isn’t intimidated.

Match 2. TNA Knockouts Champions, Havok and Rosemary VS Mila Moore and Savanah Thorne

Rosemary chokes and bites and then upsides downs Moore. Thorne tags in cockily, Havok tags in and Thorne punches Havok, which has no affect. DVD from Havok next. Assisted powerbomb next and it is over.

Winners, Decay

MK Ultra are interviewed backstage. Killer Kelly says she want a rematch for their belts. Jody Threat and Dani Luna then come in this sets up a match tonight after they start arguing.

Alan Angels interviews Josh Alexander on the Sound Check. Josh is laughing how low budget the show is. Josh says after his recent success he wants to regain the World Title. Angels mentions he never beat him in the past. He says Josh is coming off kind of selfish. Josh walks off the set.

Match 3. Brian Myers (with Eddie Edwards and Alisha) VS Kevin Knight

Knight mat wrestles Myers for a few minutes, out working him to start the match. Myers bails to the floor, favoring his arm after it was wrenched. Knight follows him, but Myers recovers and suplexes him on the floor. Myers carries his advantage back in the ring. He goes to the ground and pound, eventually laying over Knight in a side headlock. Myers stomps Knights chest and then locks on a sleeper. Knight gets free, but eats a back elbow in doing so. Myers then slams Kevin and gets a short pin fall attempt. Knight is popped up by Myers, but reverses airborne, and dropkicks Brian. He then throws Myers to the floor and dives on him. He then springboard lariats Myers back in the ring. Myers is DDT’d, but breaks a pinfall by grabbing the bottom rope. Myers crotches Knight and implants him, but only gets a two count. Knight dropkicks him, but Myers roster cuts him for the win.

Winner, Brian Myers

The System celebrate in the ring. Kushida runs in to make sure no further damage is done to his protege, Kevin Knight.

Chris Sabin is interviewed about Mustafa Ali. John Skyler walks in and confronts Sabin, saying Ali will beat him. Sabin gets annoyed and challenges Skyler to a match next week.

Frankie Kazarian enters the Impact Zone. He is in street clothes. He is set to explain his actions, turning on Eric Young. Kaz complains others who aren’t as talented as him get all the opportunities. He says he won’t be a hero or overlooked. He then starts telling off the fans for being two faced. He attacked EY because is everyone loves him. He says he is done being soldier and wants to be a king. He will walk alone now.

The System are shown celebrating, when Alex Shelley walks up and demands his TNA World Title rematch with Moose. Sheepishly Moose walks off.

Deaner grabs the mic mid ring, and declares The Design dead. He says he was wrong. PCO’s lightning strikes in the arena. He is wheeled out and revived. This sets up a match.

Match 4. Deaner VS PCO

This is all PCO. Lung blower, cork screw neckbreaker and PCOsault and it is over that quick.

Winner, PCO

Out of nowhere, Kon attacks PCO from behind. He then helps Deaner to his feat, but then clotheslines him. Kon then snaps Deaner’s neck. Kon then chokeslams a revived PCO. After using the claw, Kon stands over PCO.

AJ Frances continues making overarches to Rich Swann. Swann continues to pass on Frances’ services. This segment was backstage and Rhino had a cameo, telling Frances to FO.

TNA made a video about TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace and her day at the Royal Rumble. Clips of the match were shown.

Match 5. Masha Slamovich (with Killer Kelly) VS Jody Threat (with Dani Luna)

Threat takes a early advantage, but the vicious side of Slamovich shines threw after a double knee and a series of short arm clotheslines. Threat recovers and pump kicks Masha. She gets a two after a suplex. Kelly interferes, then Luna takes her out, but the distraction sets up a snow plow by Slamovich and it is over.

Winner, Masha Slamovich

We get a clip backstage of Kushida being beat up by The System. Alex Shelley shows up late, but stops further damage to his friend.

Match 6. Match 1 of the best of 3 series between the ABC, Chris Bey and Ace Austin (C) VS The Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson

Bey and and Ace work over Gibson for several minutes to start the match. They double team him. Zack tags in, but the Bullet Club chase off the Vets who need to regroup on the floor. Bey chops Gibson in the corner and Ace tags in. They double basement dropkick him. Bey tags back in and he and Gibson throw punches. Drake tags in and the momentum shifts. It was a blind tag. Bey was blindsided, then Zack took out Ace on the apron. The match slows down as the Vets shift the action to their side of the ring. It spills to the floor with Drake jumping the ropes to the floor, helping Gibson deliver an assisted backbreaker. Bey is in trouble back in the ring. The Vets make several tags, with Bey taking physical, ground and pound based punishment. Bey is suplexed. He gets to his feet and tries to get to Ace a few times. He connects with a neckbreaker and gets to Ace, who enters with a click click boom on Drake. He then double missile dropkicks the Vets. After a stomp on Drake, he gets a two count. Bey enters and they double Drake. Bey lands a frog splash for two. All four are involved now. Bey is dumped to the floor. Ace is doubled and dropkicked by Drake. They get a two count. The former NXT Champs are smack talking the ABC at this point. Bey saves Ace from a Doomsday. Drake is spilled to the floor. Drake breaks up a pin after an assisted backbreaker. The four throw hands mid ring. Drake is kicked to the floor. Bey dives to the floor. Ace kicks both the Vets from the apron. He then backflips from the ring on the floor on Gibson. Drake chokes Ace with a scarf. He falls violently, gasping for air. Grit your teeth and it is over.

Winners by pinfall, The Grizzled Young Vets

They take match 1.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

