Notes on Brock Lesnar and Jim Ross

– According to PWInsider, they are reporting after fans noticed Brock Lesnar disappearing from the WWE Supercard game, they have asked around and indeed Lesnar has been pulled from the mobile game. No word was given if he will or will not be included in WWE 2K24.

– Jim Ross had successful cancer surgery this morning on his right hip. JR thanks everyone for their love and support.

Had cancer surgery this morning on my right hip.

All went well. Thanks for all your love & support! — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 2, 2024

