Netflix Chief Content Officer on Vince McMahon: “He’s gone”

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria discussed the removal of Vince McMahon as Chairman of TKO Group during the Next on Netflix press event at its Tudum Theater in Hollywood.

“He’s gone. So he’s not there. He’s gone,” Bajaria said of McMahon when she was asked about the recent allegations against him.

Mentioning the 10-year, $5 billion deal Netflix signed with WWE, Brandon Riegg, Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series at Netflix, said that this will provide Netflix with 52 weeks of live programming and hopefully a way to expand both the Netflix and WWE audience.

“The truth is we don’t know how much bigger it can get. I think we’re all really bullish on it, but we know that has an incredibly consistent audience for the last several decades,” Riegg continued. “And so that’s really first and foremost where we’re starting at and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

