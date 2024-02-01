Dani Palmer undergoes hip surgery

Dani Palmer underwent the first of two hip surgeries she is set to have this year. The NXT roster member posted to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she successfully underwent surgery on her hip, writing:

“Jeremiah 29:11. This year so far has been chaotic…scary but BEAUTIFUL…and nothing like the plan I had in mind for 2024…but I have a peace that makes no sense because I know the author of my story. — I have to have a double hip surgery this year, and God is great because I knocked the first one out this morning and it went fantastic! Thank you everyone for all the prayers.”

