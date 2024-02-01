Booker T sees an opportunity with Punk missing Wrestlemania, WWE superstar deactivates Twitter

– While speaking on his Hall of Fame Podcast, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed that he believes WWE has a great opportunity to create a new star now that CM Punk will miss WrestleMania 40.

He said:

“Right now, just coming off the Rumble, you look at the talent pool, you got a plethora of talent right now. There’s so many guys on the roster that can step into that spot and become something and make themselves. To be able to make stars, you gotta put them in a position to become stars. I just think we got an opportunity here, we got a huge opportunity, especially with Punk going down, even though Punk, that’s a great match. Either one of those guys, if Seth wins, it’s great. If Punk wins, it’s great. But Punk is already a made man, and Seth is already a made man. I’m looking to make somebody.”

– Solo Sikoa has deactivated his X/ Twitter account.

Apparently the reason he deactivated his account was because IWC had been sharing old tweets of him complaining about how he hated math.

