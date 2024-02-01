Booker T on Cody Rhodes winning the rumble, plus Natalya and Rousey notes

– Booker T said on the Hall of Fame podcast that he loved seeing Cody Rhodes win the Rumble as the superstar had paid his dues:

Yeah, man, I like Cody winning. I see Cody in a really, really good position. Cody has been working really, really hard, too, and the hardest part is getting through that 365-day schedule. It really is. It’s the hardest part to get through that schedule with all the other obligations you’ve got going on outside of showing up to perform inside that squared circle. Always talk about that guy you can trust at the top of the card; you’ve got to be able to trust him. You’ve got to be able to rely on him. He has got to be dependable all the time, and that’s Cody Rhodes. I’m not blowing up smoke or anything like that; I think he was the right person for this time.

– Natalya Responds After Jordynne Grace Names WWE Stars She Would Like To Wrestle

I would jump at the chance to do this! Loved our chemistry in Rumble, I can feel your passion for this @JordynneGrace https://t.co/49Da9VuhW8 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 31, 2024

– Happy birthday Ronda Rousey!

