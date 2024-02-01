1/30/24 WWE NXT Viewership

This week’s episode of NXT drew 648,000 viewers, up 6,000 viewers from the prior week. The show did a 0.18 rating in 18-49, down 0.01 from the previous week and placed #9 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

