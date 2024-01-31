Update on Kazuchika Okada’s likely destination

The belief is that with his long-time friendship with The Young Bucks, AEW is Kazuchika Okada’s likely destination.

It was also said that if there were any discussions between Okada and WWE, they were not of any great length or depth.

Okada is being represented by Barry Bloom for negotiations with his next deal. Bloom was with him when Okada wrestled for TNA in Las Vegas.

But there are no current talks between TNA and Okada and he is not expected to appear there again.

source: PWinsider

