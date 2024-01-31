Update on Kazuchika Okada’s likely destination
The belief is that with his long-time friendship with The Young Bucks, AEW is Kazuchika Okada’s likely destination.
It was also said that if there were any discussions between Okada and WWE, they were not of any great length or depth.
Okada is being represented by Barry Bloom for negotiations with his next deal. Bloom was with him when Okada wrestled for TNA in Las Vegas.
But there are no current talks between TNA and Okada and he is not expected to appear there again.
source: PWinsider
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 31, 2024
I’m sorry, but he’s been there, done that. THis guy is one of the BEST in the WORLD, LEGIT, and he’s content to go PLAY WITH HIS FRIENDS? Nobody is watching AEW and, aside from 15,000 Sting fans, NOBODY is coming to AEW shows. Okada needs to suck it up and go to WWE, there is a WIDE OPEN LANE for a new, hot star to march in and storm the castle. With Vince (finally) gone, Punk injured, Lesnar all but excommunicated, and a SLEW of contracts set to lapse, Okada could really make a splash and create a true legacy that people will actually remember. I think this is BS, as a fan of Okada, that he won’t jump to WWE right now. There is a LOT Okada could do in WWE and a LOT Okada could CHANGE within WWE. The time is right for something BIG to hit WWE, to change the whole system, and Okada COULD be leading that charge. BUT, he wants to go PLAY!! Sweet…. At some point Okada, like a lot of these AENXT guys, needs to get serious about their profession, start treating it like a real career, and start building a true legacy. Some have it and some, like Mox, just can’t cut it. Okada thrives on the big stage and right now, sad to say, AEW is a pretty tiny stage. Sasha, if she’s serious about a legacy at this point, should consider the same. WWE is where you NEED to go if you want to create a legacy and want to get to the true next level. It’s not always great, but it’s the truth.