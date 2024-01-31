Twisted Metal renewed for a second season

Samoa Joe has confirmed that Twisted Metal was recently renewed for a second season, and Joe was asked for an update on where production is at.

“Very minimal yet. The status is they’re cranking away and getting season two ready. I think obviously, with all the happenings in the industry and strike stuff, schedules get a little jumbled and stuff, but I know that they’re going full speed. We’re in pre-production, and hopefully, we’ll be in production soon.”

