Tiffany Stratton: “I would love to wrestle on another big PLE”

As seen during the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, NXT star Tiffany Stratton made an appearance in the women’s Rumble match as the #29 entrant.

According to PWInsider, WWE officials were impressed with Tiffany’s performance. It’s believed that there have been pitches for Tiffany to come to the RAW roster and while it’s not yet confirmed, there are some people who think she could be heading to the main roster as early as next month.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Tiffany expressed interest in making more PLE appearances…

“I would love to wrestle on another big PLE. Maybe something like SummerSlam. Bash in Berlin would be amazing. Honestly, I’m so grateful to even just be here and be in the Royal Rumble and yeah just continue to get better with every rep I get on TV.”

(quote: ewrestlingnews.com)

