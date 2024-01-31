Shawn Michaels on Bron Breakker: “He still has work here in NXT to do”

Bron Breakker reportedly took Brock Lesnar’s spot in the 2024 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match and he teased joining the main roster.

In regards to Breakker’s status with WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels stated the following during the Battleground podcast…

“He still has work here in NXT to do, whether he likes it or not. Our job is to lose talent. He’s one that, I’m going to have trouble letting him go. I can assure you that there is more left for Bron Breakker here at NXT, one way or another. He’s an incredibly talented, very gifted young man. As far as I’m concerned, he’s young and, as we say, full of piss and vinegar. If he wants to double time, he can certainly do it, but I’m not letting him go that easy.”

(quote: Jeremy Lambert)

