Preview for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA.

The top match on the card is a first-ever match between Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy. Below is the current card for tonight:

Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo ( AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm on commentary)

Dealer’s Choice: Adam Page vs. Toa Liona

Dealer’s Choice: Swerve Strickland vs. a TBA opponent of Adam Page’s choosing (AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will be on commentary)

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | TBS Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher@IAmJericho’s ever-going conflicts with @TheDonCallis Family continue to escalate! TONIGHT on Dynamite, he faces #ROH World TV Champ @kylefletcherpro! pic.twitter.com/5cTxNKx2nt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2024

