Post-Revolution Dynamite and Collision to be taped back-to-back in Duluth, Georgia

The post-Revolution Dynamite and Collision will be taped at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia on March 6 and 7.

The Collision taping on Thursday will not be a live broadcast as the show will still air on Saturday night but doing back-to-back tapings in the same arena is a good cost-cutting measure.

Pre-sale for the individual Dynamite, Collision and two-day combo ticket package start on Wednesday, February 7 at 10AM ET while the general public on-sale date is Thursday, February 8 at 10AM ET at Ticketmaster.com.

AEW was last in Duluth in August of last year.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

