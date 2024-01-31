Poll results: 2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Match of the year
2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Match of the year
Gunther vs. McIntyre vs. Sheamus (WM 39) (46%, 130 Votes)
Danielson vs. MJF (Ironman Match, Revolution) (13%, 38 Votes)
Ospreay vs. Omega (Wrestle Kingdom) (9%, 25 Votes)
Page vs. Strickland (Death Match, Full Gear) (7%, 21 Votes)
Omega vs. Ospreay (Forbidden Door) (7%, 20 Votes)
Dragunov vs. Hayes (NXT No Mercy) (6%, 17 Votes)
Danielson vs. Sabre Jr. (WrestleDream) (5%, 13 Votes)
Alexander vs. Maclin (Victory Road) (3%, 9 Votes)
Ospreay vs. Bailey (Bound for Glory) (2%, 7 Votes)
Naito vs. Ospreay (G1 Climax) (1%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 282
Previous winners:
2022: Rollins vs. Rhodes (Hell In A Cell)
2021: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
2020: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard match)
2019: Cole vs. Gargano (TakeOver: New York)
2018: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte – Evolution
2017: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)
Am I the only one who thinks a one fall threeway shouldn’t even have been in the conversation?