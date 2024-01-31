Poll results: 2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Match of the year

2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Match of the year

Gunther vs. McIntyre vs. Sheamus (WM 39) (46%, 130 Votes)

Danielson vs. MJF (Ironman Match, Revolution) (13%, 38 Votes)

Ospreay vs. Omega (Wrestle Kingdom) (9%, 25 Votes)

Page vs. Strickland (Death Match, Full Gear) (7%, 21 Votes)

Omega vs. Ospreay (Forbidden Door) (7%, 20 Votes)

Dragunov vs. Hayes (NXT No Mercy) (6%, 17 Votes)

Danielson vs. Sabre Jr. (WrestleDream) (5%, 13 Votes)

Alexander vs. Maclin (Victory Road) (3%, 9 Votes)

Ospreay vs. Bailey (Bound for Glory) (2%, 7 Votes)

Naito vs. Ospreay (G1 Climax) (1%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 282

Previous winners:

2022: Rollins vs. Rhodes (Hell In A Cell)

2021: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

2020: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard match)

2019: Cole vs. Gargano (TakeOver: New York)

2018: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte – Evolution

2017: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

