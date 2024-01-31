Notes on Tiffany Nieves, Millie McKenzie, and Kazuchika Okada

– Pro Wrestling Tees has been told to remove all Kazuchika Okada merchandise from their shops.

– Former WWE NXT UK superstar Millie McKenzie recently broke her wrist and will be missing several upcoming matches in the UK.

– Tiffany Nieves announced that she has signed with the NWA.

She is the first woman from Exodus Pro to sign with the promotion.

Nieves has competed on past episodes of NWA Powerrr and regularly appears on OVW TV.

