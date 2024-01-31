Notes on Jade Cargill, Gunther, and Dani Palmer

– Jade Cargill responds to fans who are making a fuss over her comments about having no better place to start in the business than AEW

“I felt like I would have never got a better start other than AEW. That’s me being very honest. The veterans in the locker room prepared me for the grander stage at WWE”, Cargill told Denise Salcedo.

– Gunther has officially passed 600 days as Intercontinental Champion.

– WWE NXT superstar Dani Palmer has revealed that she has undergone double hip surgery.

