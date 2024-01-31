Montez Ford and Bianca Belair on separating life and wrestling

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford recently joined Shakiel Mahjouri from CBS Sports for an in-depth interview to hype their new Hulu reality series Love & WWE.

One of the topics the duo discussed was separating their personal lives from their wrestling lives. This is what Bianca had to say on the subject.

Wrestling is such a huge part of our lives. To me, this is my safe space. My husband always says, ‘This is my peace here.’ If I need to vent. If I need to bounce ideas off of someone, it’s going to be my husband. That safe space is my husband. That’s what we do when we’re home. So we don’t really cut it off… It’s not really trying to allot certain times to talk about wrestling. It’s a part of who we are. It’s a part of our lives and you really see that in the show. When we’re home, it’s wrestling talk. It’s something that we really talk about and it affects our personal life so we have to talk about it.

Montez reiterates a lot of Bianca’s points, adding that being a partner and a friend to his wife is just as important.

With this business and everything changing all the time — and even life — emotions don’t have an appointment time. They just show up. You can’t put a limit on what she’s able to discuss. That might be the time when it’s time for her to talk. You have to realize you’re a husband, you’re a worker, you’re a partner, you’re a friend. All those things at any given time all at the same time.

Bianca later breaks down the difference between spending time together and having actual quality time together.

My husband gets on me all the time that we’re not spending time together. I’m like, ‘We work together. We travel together. We live together. We’re together all the time.’ He says, ‘No, quality time.’ He has to remind me of that. It’s a lot of turning continental breakfasts into dates. He’s very romantic. He’s very good at it. But it’s challenging. It can get really challenging trying to find that quality time.

