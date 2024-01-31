Kazuchika Okada and MJF updates

– MJF will appear in the upcoming comedy entitled Floaters, which also stars Aya Cash (The Boys), Seth Green, Steve Guttenberg, Jonathan Silverman and Dan Ahdoot. A plot for the film can be found below courtesy of Deadline.

Written by Brent Hoff and Andra Gordon and Amelia Brain, the movie follows struggling musician Nomi (Tohn) who accepts a last-resort job from her overachiever best friend Mara (Podemski): mentoring misfit campers, the “Floaters,” at their childhood Jewish summer camp. As the camp struggles to survive amidst competition with a longtime rival, Nomi, the Floaters, and Mara must overcome their differences to bring the community together and save the camp.

MJF has not wrestled for AEW since he lost the world title to Samoa Joe at Worlds End. He is also dealing with a slew of injuries and needed time away to let them heal.

– WWE sources confirmed that there have been talks between Kazuchika Okada’s side and WWE.

There have been WWE talent that confirmed that over the last few weeks, Okada has been in contact with others on the roster to gauge his offers, WWE’s approach, and to help weigh a decision, reports Fightful.

