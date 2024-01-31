Jim Cornette on the Vince McMahon sex trafficking allegations

Jim Cornette has weighed in on the Vince McMahon sex trafficking allegations.

“I can believe Vince would be evil. I can’t believe he’d be this f***ing stupid.”

Cornette, who reviewed the initial Wallstreet Journal report on the filed charges as they first came out and then apologized for finding humor in it, did an extended look at the situation on his latest podcast. The tone of the conversation, more or less, is that Cornette never saw this side of Vince in the 1990’s but the belief is he was in an “adult” mode at this time.

