Is Vince McMahon getting the “Chris Benoit treatment”?

Chris Benoit was a Hall of Fame quality wrestler who ruined it all by murdering his wife and child before killing himself. As a result, WWE removed Benoit from all mentions on their website and even removed Benoit from video clips and descriptions. Well, Vince McMahon might not have murdered anyone. But, he’s getting the “Benoit Treatment.”

WWE’s website has removed Vince McMahon’s profile and made his search term not garner any results on the official WWE.com website. So far, he has not been removed from video clips. But, that could be coming.

McMahon is accused of “sex trafficking”, which means something different than we thought it did. With that said, the accusations are pretty disturbing and seem to have more or less killed Mr. McMahon’s public image.

—

After being accused of sex trafficking in a new lawsuit, Vince McMahon announced his resignation from WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings last Friday.

During his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the fallout from the Vince allegations. Chris Benoit, who was erased from WWE history after his 2007 double murder-suicide case, was mentioned by Bischoff…

“The name McMahon I think, he’s gonna be right there with Chris Benoit in the minds of a lot of people as a name not to be mentioned the way things look at this point. I fought with Vince, I battled with him, I did everything I could to undermine him. But at the end of it all, I respected the guy that beat my ass because that’s what fighters do. If somebody’s good enough to beat me in something you’ve got to respect their abilities. And even for me this is difficult, I can’t even imagine what it’s like for [McMahon’s] kids and the grandkids. It’s just disgusting.”

“You talk about the name, you go into Vince’s office and he’s got pictures of his father and his grandfather and newspaper articles of things his father accomplished and his grandfather accomplished. Gone, dark closet, stick it in a box and hide it. Nobody wants to be reminded anymore. It wasn’t just a name, they wiped Vince McMahon off the WWE and TKO corporate websites. He didn’t exist starting today and that’s not gonna change.”

(quotes: TJRWrestling.net)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

