Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins segment on Raw pulls in 2.2 million viewers

The Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins segment at the top of the second hour on Raw drew 2.2 million viewers and was the high point of the show according to Wrestlenomics.

Raw was doing pretty good until the 9:45PM quarter kicked in, ending the night with 1.67 million viewers in the final quarter.

The Rhodes/Rollins segment drew an impressive 0.73 in the 18-49 demo, which was also the high point of the show.

The opening segment with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre started with 2.01 million viewers, with the first commercial-free hour doing 2.17 million, 2.18 million, and 2 million viewers for the rest of the quarters.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

