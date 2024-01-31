Claudio Castagnoli on a potential AEW title run: “It would mean a lot”

In an interview with Mark Hoke on the Mark Hoke Show, a potential run at the AEW World Championship came up in the conversation. Claudio Castagnoli made it clear that it would mean a lot to him.

“It would mean a lot. That’s what everybody works towards, to be the world champion. I’m just working, being patient, maybe too patient. I think that chance will hopefully come my way and I’ll grab it. I’d be a tremendous representative for the company and be a great world champion. Right now, Joe is the champ, it’s funny, he hasn’t mentioned me of the people who hit the hardest. I think he doesn’t really want to get my attention, which I understand.”

“I want to get Samoa Joe’s attention, I don’t know if he wants my attention. We’ve tangled once or twice. It was fun. I think that match is one that never really happened in Ring of Honor when we were both there, it happened maybe once in WWE. I think we’re due for another one. It would be great. We’ll have a new world champion, too.”

