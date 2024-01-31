Big Announcement From Tony Khan Set For AEW Dynamite Next Week

Tony Khan has another one of his “big announcements” coming soon.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA. kicked off on TBS with Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy in singles action.

During the bout, the commentary trio of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz ran down the lineup for the show, and previewed what is to come on next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

In addition to the previously announced Darby Allin & Sting vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships bout, and the Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita match, it was noted that Tony Khan will be making a big announcement on the show.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

Hmmm … wonder what it could be?! The "Tony Khan BIG Announcement" returns next week on #AEWDynamite … pic.twitter.com/vIuQl8zXbh — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) February 1, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

