1/31/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Jon Moxley

Hardy backs Moxley into the corner and delivers an elbow strike, but Moxley gets Hardy into another corner and delivers right hands. Hardy sends Moxley to the floor and takes him down with a dive from the apron. Hardy chokes Moxley with his towel and slams his face into the ring steps. Moxley comes back with a kick to the face and drops Hardy with a dive through the ropes. Moxley crotches Hardy on the barricade and drops him with a clothesline. Moxley gets Hardy back into the ring and stomps him his hands. Moxley turns Hardy inside out and goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out. Moxley applies a submission and follows with kicks to the chest. Moxley catapults Hardy into the middle rope and drives his shoulder into the ring post. Moxley takes Hardy to the floor, but Hardy backs him into the barricade. Moxley comes back with knee strikes and slams Hardy into the barricade.

Hardy comes back and throws Moxley over the barricade, and he lands in the laps of some of the CMLL wrestlers in the front row. Hardy gets Moxley back to ringside and throws a chair at him. Hardy moves the steps and leaps off of them, but Moxley counters with a right hand as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley puts an ink pen in Hardy’s ear gauge and twists it around. Hardy gets free and knocks Moxley to the floor. Hardy follows with a dropkick, but Moxley gets back into the ring. Hardy follows him with a few shots, but Moxley delivers a few of his own as well. Hardy delivers a Manhattan Drop and follows with a leg drop. Hardy drops onto Moxley again and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley comes back with elbow strikes and follows with a piledriver for a two count. Moxley takes Hardy to the apron, but Hardy comes back with body shots and drops Moxley with the Twist of Fate. Hardy gets Moxley back into the ring and takes him out with a dive from the top. Hardy goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Hardy delivers a dropkick and goes up top, but Moxley counters with an elbow strike. Moxley rakes his fingernails on Hardy’s back and drops him with a superplex.

They exchange shots and Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate, but Moxley counters with a cutter. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Hardy counters with a Russian leg-sweep. Hardy sits out and rolls Moxley up, but Moxley kicks out at two. Hardy delivers a stunner and a Twist of Fate, and then goes up top. Hardy goes for the Swanton Bomb, but Moxley dodges it and locks in a rear choke and Hardy passes out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Hardy gets in Moxley’s face and taunts him before leaving the ring. Moxley stares down the CMLL wrestlers at ringside, and they hope the barricade and get in the ring. Hechicero, Mascara Dorada, Mistico, and Volador Jr. beat down Moxley as security runs out. They clear security out of the ring, and then Angelo Parker, Christopher Daniels, Matt Menard, and Matt Sydal rush out to make the save.

Match #2 – Dealer’s Choice Match: Adam Page vs. Toa Liona

Page delivers right hands into the corner, but Liona comes back with a knee strike. Page goes for a sunset flip, but Liona holds on. Liona goes for a leg drop, but Page dodges it and delivers a low clothesline. Liona comes back with a shot to Page, and then chokes him over the middle rope. Page comes back with chops and goes for a cross-body, but Liona catches him. Page rolls through with an inside cradle for a two count, and then low-bridges Liona to the outside. Page delivers right hands as Liona is on the apron, and then delivers a pair of leaping clotheslines. Liona comes back and throws Page to the floor, and then drops him with a cross-body from the apron. Liona gets Page back into the ring and splashes down onto him. Page dodges a second one and delivers right hands. Liona comes back and delivers a Pounce that sends Page to the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Liona knocks Page down in the corner. Liona delivers a series of headbutts and follows with a diving headbutt as Page was hanging upside down in the corner. Liona goes for a leg drop on the apron, but Page rolls out of the way. Page goes for a dive over the top, but Liona shoves him aside. Page comes back with a dive through the ropes and gets Liona back into the ring. Page takes Liona down with a cross-body from the top and gets a two count. Page delivers a pair of forearm shots and goes for Deadeye, but Liona counters and lands on top of him on a slam. Liona delivers a thrust kick and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Liona goes for a rip-cord lariat, but Page counters with elbow strikes. Page delivers a few clotheslines and dodges a cross-body from Liona. Page finally knocks Liona down with a clothesline, and then delivers Deadeye.

Liona pops up and delivers a headbutt. Liona delivers a rip-cord lariat and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Liona connects with a senton on the apron and throws Page on the floor. Liona goes for a moonsault, but Page dodges it and connects with a moonsault of his own. Page gets Liona back into the ring and goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Liona ducks under. Liona goes for the rip-cord lariat again, but Page ducks under and gets a roll-up for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Liona charges at Page, but Page ducks and sends Liona to the outside. Liona slams a chair on the apron, but Page grabs it and backs Liona away with him, Page sits down in the chair and stares at Liona.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were shown arriving to the arena earlier today. A guy hands them the format from the show and calls them “Nick and Matt.” Nick says he is tired of the disrespect and fines the guy. Matt apologizes to the guy and says Nick is a hothead, but tells him to pay the fine by the end of the day.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Wardlow (w/Adam Cole, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong)

They lock up a few times, but Wardlow throws Komander down each time. Wardlow delivers a shot and throws Komander across the ring by his leg. Wardlow kicks Komander to the floor and goes after him, but Komander gets back into the ring and connects with a few low dropkicks. Wardlow grabs Komander around the throat and slams him down. Wardlow throws Komander across the ring and stomps on his back. Wardlow chokes Komander over the top rope and then puts his boot on his throat. Wardlow delivers the F-10 and goes after Komander on the outside, but Komander fights him off and sends him into the ring steps with a hurricanrana. Komander delivers a pair of dropkicks through the ropes, and then delivers a few more shots back in the ring. Komander dropkicks Wardlow into the corner and connects with a Phoenix Splash for a two count.Wardlow comes back and throws Komander around again. Wardlow slams Komander down and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

-After the match, The Undisputed Kingdom get into the ring to beat down Komander, but Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta come to the ring to make the save. Strong thanks them for coming to the ring and says they will see them later.

Tony Schiavone has a sit-down interview with Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Darby Allin, and Sting. Starks says he wanted to take this time out to say that Sting’s journey in AEW started with him in 2021, and Sting winning does not sit well with him. Allin says Starks doesn’t respect Sting and is using this as a stepping stone. Allin says Sting’s career isn’t a stepping stone, but then Starks says Allin is the one who attached himself to Sting. Starks says they are going to retain the titles next week and get his lick back on Sting next week. Starks says he will make sure Sting will not make it to his retirement and he will never respect Allin.

Bill says he has heard a lot of talk out of Allin and Sting and have done nothing but overlook them, and they are going to take their frustrations out of them next week. Sting says he kind of admired something about Starks back then, because he was the only one with balls enough to get in his face. Sting says Starks has to earn respect, and then says he has stepped into the ring with a lot of big men like Bill. Sting says the difference is that they were killers, but he isn’t sure about Bill yet. Allin says Starks has nobody to blame but himself, and then they get face-to-face as Starks tells Allin to hit him. Bill and Sting pull them back, and then Sting says he has always hated talk. Sting says Allin will hit Starks in Phoenix, and he will too.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher (w/Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs)

They exchange quick shots and Jericho backs Fletcher into the corner. Fletcher sends Jericho across the ring, but Jericho comes back with another shot. Fletcher turns it around with a Michinoku Driver for a two count, and then delivers more shots on the mat. Jericho comes back and sends Fletcher to the apron, and then sends him to the floor with a dropkick. Jericho chases Callis away from ringside, and then Fletcher takes him down from behind. Fletcher gets Jericho back into the ring and delivers right hands in the corner. Fletcher delivers an elbow strikes and drops Jericho with a snapmare. Fletcher delivers a round kick and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho comes back with right hands in the corner and drops Fletcher with a hurricanrana. Hobbs distracts the referee and Callis trips Jericho against the ropes. Fletcher stomps on Jericho as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho delivers elbow strikes, but Fletcher comes back with a half-and-half suplex. Fletcher delivers a shot to Jericho in the corner and drops him with a brain buster for a two count. Jericho comes back with a pair of shoulder tackles, and then comes off the top with a double sledge. Jericho slams Fletcher down and goes to the ropes, but Hobbs delivers a right hand as Callis distracts the referee. Fletcher goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Fletcher goes for a piledriver, but Jericho counters and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Fletcher makes it to the ropes and delivers a thrust kick for a two count. Jericho comes back with a Codebreaker and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out. They exchange shots and Jericho sends Fletcher to the corner. Jericho delivers a right hand and goes up top, but Fletcher counters with an enzuigiri.

Fletcher delivers a brain buster on the turnbuckle and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Fletcher kicks Jericho in the back of the head, but Jericho comes back with a back body drop and gets a two count on a roll-up. Jericho kicks Fletcher in the head and goes for the Judas Effect, but Fletcher sends him into the ropes. Jericho swings at Callis, but Fletcher kicks Jericho to the floor Fletcher dives through the ropes, but Jericho counters with a Judas Effect. Jericho knocks Hobbs down and gets Fletcher back into the ring. Jericho delivers a Judas Effect from the ropes and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Konosuke Takeshita comes to the stage and stares Jericho down.

A vignette airs for Deonna Purrazzo. She talks about the meanings of her tattoos, and brings up the matching duck tattoos that she got with Toni Storm. She then asks Toni Storm what the tattoo means to her.

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang makes their way to the ring. Jay White says he is a big fan of scissoring, but they already have their own thing and calls for guns up. Max Caster says we are looking at the six men who are dominating trios wrestling, but someone is missing. Caster tells Anthony Bowens to get Cardblade, but Colten Gunn says they fired him weeks ago. Cardblade is tossed to the outside, and Colten tells Austin to get the Juice Board. Austin brings Juice Board into the ring, and then Austin says if you’re not down with the Bang Bang Scissor Gang, but Billy Gunn interrupts and does it himself. Billy throws the guns up, and then all six men throw the guns up and then scissor.

The AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm, who is with Luther and Mariah May, joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match #5 – Singles Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (w/Johnny TV)

They lock up and Valkyrie backs Purrazzo into the corner with a handful of hair. Valkyrie chops Purrazzo in the corner, but Purrazzo comes back and applies a wrist-lock. Purrazzo takes Valkyrie down, but Valkyrie gets to the ropes. Valkyrie comes back with a leg sweep and works over Purrazzo’s knee. Purrazzo counters with another wrist-lock, but Valkyrie backs her into the corner. Purrazzo comes back with a hurricanrana that sends Valkyrie to the outside. Johnny checks on her, but Purrazzo backs him away before Valkyrie delivers a Spear on the ramp. Valkyrie slams Purrazzo into the ring steps and makes out with Johnny as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange shots in the ring. Purrazzo gains the advantage and takes Valkyrie down. Valkyrie comes back and slams Purrazzo down for a two count, but Purrazzo sends her to the outside and throws her into Storm at the commentary table. Purrazzo gets Valkyrie back into the ring and locks in a submission, and Valkyrie taps out.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Renee Paquette interviews Darby Allin. She asks him about his admiration for the Young Bucks, and Allin gets confused. The Bucks walk in and tell him to answer the question. The Bucks say Allin is a young, hot star like them and ask him why he is letting an old guy like Sting take more money from him. Matt says they can be a new, hot trio after Sting is gone, and then Nick says Allin is ducking and dodging them and asks if he has a problem with them. Allin says the only think on his mind is the AEW World Tag Team Championship and walks away, and then Matt says they’ll have to get his attention another way.

The AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, joins the commentary team for the main event.

Match #6 – Dealer’s Choice Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Rob Van Dam

Before the match, Page appears on the screen. He says Liona was a good choice, but not good enough. Page says he guesses Strickland doesn’t know how to read, because the contracts said they not only got to pick each other’s opponents, but also the match. Page tells Strickland he is facing RVD in a Hardcore Match.

The bell rings and RVD kicks a chair into Strickland’s face. RVD sends Strickland into the barricade and throws the chair into the ring. RVD kicks Strickland in the face and throws him into the opposite barricade. RVD gets Strickland onto the apron and connects with a leg drop. RVD kicks Strickland a few times and takes him back to the floor. RVD drapes Strickland over the barricade and connects with the spinning leg drop from the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland slams RVD into a chair that was wedged in the corner. Strickland goes for the cover, but RVD kicks out. Strickland delivers a right hand, but RVD comes back and slams Strickland’s head into the chair in the corner. RVD connects with Rolling Thunder and follows with a dropkick with a chair in the corner. RVD goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. RVD goes for a monkey flip onto a chair, but Strickland counters with a sit-out powerbomb onto the chair for a two count. They each counter suplexes, and then RVD crotches Strickland on the top rope. RVD kicks Strickland in the chest and goes to the ropes, but Brian Cage runs out and shoves him down. Hook runs out with a chair and hits Cage with it a few times. Cage kicks Hook in the midsection, and they brawl on the outside. Strickland comes back and goes for a half-and-half suplex, but RVD counters into a pinning combination for a two count.

RVD kicks Strickland in the face and goes for Rolling Thunder again, but Strickland counters with a flatliner for a two count. Strickland sets a chair up on the floor and delivers a few right hands, Strickland kicks RVD in the face to send him into the chair, and then Strickland delivers a double stomp from the apron. RVD’s head hits the ring steps and Strickland gets him back into the ring. Strickland goes up top, but RVD hits him with a chair and Strickland crashes through a table on the floor. RVD gets Strickland back into the ring and puts him on a chair. RVD puts another chair on top of Strickland and goes up top. RVD goes for the Five-Star Frog Splash, but Strickland rolls out of the way and delivers the House Call with a chair. Strickland goes for the cover, but RVD kicks out. Strickland goes up top, but RVD cuts him off and climbs up. Strickland slams RVD’s head into the turnbuckle and delivers the Swerve Stomp for the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

-After the match, Strickland stares down Joe, but Page makes his way to the ring. Page congratulates Strickland and calls him an evil bastard. Page says the rankings come out later tonight, and they are both undefeated. Page says he will never let Strickland get the AEW World Championship and says he, not Strickland, is the next AEW World Champion. Strickland says he has beaten Page twice and has nothing else to prove. Strickland says Page is upset because he can’t beat him, but Page says it took all of the Mogul Embassy to beat him both times. Page says Strickland can’t lace his boots when they are man to man. Strickland says he will give Page what he wants, but then they are done. Strickland says when he is done with Page, he is going after the title. The match is made official for next week.

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Angelo Parker, Christopher Daniels, Matt Menard, and Matt Sydal vs. Hechicero, Mascara Dorada, Mistico, and Volador Jr.

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Big Bill and Ricky Starks vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

-Private Party vs. Top Flight

-Queen Aminata vs. Willow Nightingale

-We will hear from Orange Cassidy and Best Friends

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero

-Bryan Keith vs. Eddie Kingston

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Big Bill and Ricky Starks (c) vs. Darby Allin and Sting

-Trios Tag Team Match: Stars of CMLL vs. The Blackpool Combat Club

-#1 Contender’s (AEW World Championship) Match: Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

-Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Tony Khan will make a big announcement

